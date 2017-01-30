Gaining rapid strength at Rapid Fit KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - If it’s Monday, it’s time to get motivated! This time we’re doing it in rapid fashion!

Rapid Fit KC, just off I-29 and 45 Highway in the Northland, has been putting people on the path to better health and fitness for about two years now.

There are no weight machines…just good, old-fashioned weights and rubber bands and bikes and support.

Lots of support!

According to owner and trainer, David Oquendo, the key is being held accountable when at the gym but staying accountable when you go home.

Nutrition plays an equal role to working out.

You could say that the routines at Rapid Fit KC come down to three “B’s”: Building. Burning. Balancing.

Building muscle.

Burning fat.

Balancing your workout with eating right.

