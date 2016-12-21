Big box stores in Kansas City open 24/7 until Christmas Eve

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. - This holiday season Kohl’s and other big box stores are throwing away the closed sign until Christmas Eve.

It’s the news last minute shoppers have been waiting to hear. Kohl’s will be open nonstop up until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve. By that time it will have been open 107 hours straight, a far cry from 2015’s 170 hours.

Tuesday night was the workers' first overnight shift.

.@Kohls employees hard at work--The store is open 24/7 until 6 on #christmaseve. No customers here now, so they're restocking. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/stwuFHEo8O — Belinda Post (@Belinda_Post) December 21, 2016

The Lee’s Summit Kohl’s manager said it runs overnight hours to better serve its customers.

“It's convenience for them. There are a lot of people work long hours during the day. We want to be there for them during the hours of the evening,” said Bill Wishon, manager of Kohl’s in Lee’s Summit.

Of course Kohl’s isn’t the only one offering extended hours. All Walmart Superstores will be open around the clock all week.

Toys R Us stores will also be open at any hour of the day starting Friday. It opens at 6 a.m. on Friday, December 23 and closes on Christmas Eve at 9 p.m., making its marathon 39 hours long.

Several customers are taking advantage of the before and after hours shopping. Fran Cust was shopping for her boss and husband in Kohl’s around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

She lives out of town, but works in Lee’s Summit and the early hours best fit her schedule.

“After work I really don't want to shop. I get up early and it's a great opportunity to shop with no lines. Traffic is bad at lunch time so I think it's great,” said Cust.

Here’s a list of stores that plan to be open Christmas Eve. Many of these may be open at different times depending on the location.

Barnes and Noble: Open 8 or 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., depending on location.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

BJ's Wholesale: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Costco: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CVS: Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dollar Tree: Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Family Dollar: Open, hours TBA.

