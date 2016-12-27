Done with your Christmas tree? Here's where to recycle them in the KC metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Now that the holidays are over, you may look into recycling your Christmas tree.

Trash schedules in your city might be impacted for the week.

Here is a list of tree recycling locations, plus trash pickup dates around the KC metro:

OVERLAND PARK

Christmas tree recycling: December 26, 2016 - January 8, 2017 from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Young's Park, 7701 Antioch

Indian Creek Rec Center, 10308 Marty

Quivira Park, 11901 Quivira

Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 8909 W. 179th Street.

Please remove all lights, tinsel, ornaments, presents (yes, sometimes gifts are found) and tree stand.

For more information, contact Overland Park's Community Services staff at 913-895-6273.

OLATHE

Recycle Christmas trees and holiday lights: December 26 - December 31

Recycle cut Christmas trees by placing them at the curb on collection day, or drop off trees at the city's composting facility (127th and Hedge Lane), 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Please remove all plastic bags, ornaments, tinsel and lights.

Don't toss those broken or unwanted holiday lights! Recycle them using the City of Olathe e-Waste Recycling Program.

Any Johnson County resident can call customer service at 913-971-9311 to schedule an appointment to drop off electronic waste free of charge!

JOCO PARKS AND RECREATION

Christmas tree recycling: December 26 - January 1 at The Theatre, Heritage and Kill Creek Parks from 7:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

The Theatre in the Park - 7710 Renner Road

Heritage Park Marina - 16050 Pflumm Road

Kill Creek - 11670 South Homestead Lane

Shawnee Mission Park: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Phone number: (913) 888-4713

No yard waste will be accepted - only Christmas trees. Wrappers should be removed from the discarded trees as well as any remaining decorations, particularly "icicles" and decorations made from mylar, shiny plastic or aluminum.

There is no charge for the disposal of trees, and this program is open to anyone regardless of residency. Please call for more information.



KCMO

Residents will be charged $5 per tree for the disposal of Christmas trees Monday - Friday.

Leaf and Brush drop-off sites:

11660 N. Main Street: Open Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

1815 N. Chouteau Traffic Way: Open Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

10301 Raytown Road: Open Saturday only, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

All drop-off sites will close for the season on Saturday, January 14, 2017 and will reopen on March 11, 2017.

Please remember to remove ornaments, lights and tinsel before using this service.

Residents who usually have Monday trash collection will receive the service on Tuesday, December 27, and so on through the week.

New Year's holiday

Residents who usually have Monday trash collection will receive the service on Tuesday, January 3, and so on through the week.

Trash Amnesty: December 27 - December 31

The city is granting residents trash amnesty from Tuesday, December 27 to Saturday, December 31.

During this time, residents may set out more than two bags of trash on the curb for free, without buying tags for extra trash bags. But please do not include any hazardous waste, bulky items or leaf and brush.



Please note, paper gift wrap is not recyclable, along with a list of other items.

Please use the search function on the city's website to find for more information about trash collection services or call the 3-1-1 Action Center at 311 or 816-513-1313.

