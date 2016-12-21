LEAWOOD, Kan. - You know who always pops up this time of the year? Santa, right?

Well, this particular holiday season there’s another pop-up you need to know about: The Kansas City Clothing Company has popped up at 119th and Roe.

Owner Geoff Miles says business has been good in the three weeks or so that they’ve been open.

The focus is on buying local, which is a very good thing. According to statistics, for every $100 you spend on a local product, about $67 stays right in town.

In addition to finding KC shirts and other products, you can also find a great way to give locally, by clicking here.

The Kansas City Clothing Company has a partnership with the Supporting Kids Foundation.

Since 2009, Tim Lockyear and some friends and neighbors have banded together to help families facing childhood cancer.

For example, on this morning, Tim shared a couple of notices of need from Children's Mercy Hospital.

The foundation comes through for families facing all kinds of bills that pile up while a child is facing the fight of his or her young life.

If you still need a few good gifts to “pop-up” under the Christmas tree, head for the Kansas City Clothing Company.

You can help yourself to great stuff and help local businesses to a great year.

And, best of all, help kids facing cancer to a great life!

