Johnson County Home and Garden Show kicks off this weekend

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - This weekend you can get a lot of great ideas on ways to improve your home at the Johnson County Home and Garden Show.
Friday January 6, 2017 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Saturday January 7, 2017 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Sunday January 8, 2017 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Admission;
Adults (at the door) $12.00
Adults (Online only) $10.00
Children Ages 12 & under free
Watch the video above to learn more.
