Kansas City Boat & Sportshow opens Thursday

Cloudy
HI: 52°
LO: 42°
HI: 57°
LO: 40°
HI: 47°
LO: 34°
Joel Nichols checks out what the 2017 Kansas City Boat & Sportshow has to offer.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Looking for a cure to your cabin fever?
Head for Bartle Hall, Thursday through Sunday, for the 2017 Kansas City Boat and Sportshow!
.@joelkclive is live @KCBoatSportshow this AM. See what's available for water fun this season🚤 pic.twitter.com/zW9zkzxKcr— TJH (@THellhake) January 19, 2017
.@joelkclive is live @KCBoatSportshow this AM. See what's available for water fun this season🚤 pic.twitter.com/zW9zkzxKcr
Of course, you can picture yourself cruising along on the very latest model boats, including a pontoon boat that looks like it went through the dryer and shrunk: The Pontini!
And, you can plan your next outdoor adventure or take a kid to the trout pond or have fun on a pirate ship.
But, as always, there is plenty that is new at this year’s show.
Get educated at the boat school with hands-on training from mariners from the Annapolis School of Seamanship. Get fed by the KC Food Truck Mafia.
.@joelkclive "zips" around the @KCBoatSportshow to give you a bird's eye view 👁 pic.twitter.com/Q9bgpYT0T2— TJH (@THellhake) January 19, 2017
.@joelkclive "zips" around the @KCBoatSportshow to give you a bird's eye view 👁 pic.twitter.com/Q9bgpYT0T2
Or, just take off and soar through the air on the Flywire Zip Line, flying 200 feet across the show floor at up to 20 miles per hour.
From the water to the sky, this year’s show will have you ready for those warmer, outdoor days to come.
-------
Joel Nichols can be reached at joel.nichols@kclive.tv.
Follow him on Twitter
Follow @joelkclive
Connect on Facebook