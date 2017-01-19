Kansas City Boat & Sportshow opens Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Looking for a cure to your cabin fever?

Head for Bartle Hall, Thursday through Sunday, for the 2017 Kansas City Boat and Sportshow!

Of course, you can picture yourself cruising along on the very latest model boats, including a pontoon boat that looks like it went through the dryer and shrunk: The Pontini!

And, you can plan your next outdoor adventure or take a kid to the trout pond or have fun on a pirate ship.

But, as always, there is plenty that is new at this year’s show.

Get educated at the boat school with hands-on training from mariners from the Annapolis School of Seamanship. Get fed by the KC Food Truck Mafia.

Or, just take off and soar through the air on the Flywire Zip Line, flying 200 feet across the show floor at up to 20 miles per hour.

From the water to the sky, this year’s show will have you ready for those warmer, outdoor days to come.

