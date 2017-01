Kansas City isn't known for its barbeque. It also has a large beer scene.

Boulevard beer continues to make its mark on KC

Kansas City’s Boulevard Brewery, established in 1989, has become the largest specialty brewer in the Midwest.

Beer in bottles versus cans

Many brewers sell beer in different containers, such as bottles or cans, based on beer lovers’ preferences.

How well do you know your beer terminology?

Learning the difference between a lager and an ale could help give you a better idea of what you're ordering.

Kansas City's booming craft beer scene

As the desire for local craft beer grows, more breweries have opened up in Kansas City.

What is craft brewing?

There are more than 4,000 craft breweries in the United States, according to the Brewers Association. But what makes craft breweries so unique, and how are they different than traditional beer breweries?

Click here to view more videos in the Taste & See series.