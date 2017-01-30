Kansas City & Well-known Street Names

Clear
What's the story behind a name? We dug into the history of namesakes for several well-traveled streets in the Kansas City area.
Gillham Road
It’s named after Robert Gillham, who designed and built the Kansas City Cable Railway System.
Truman Road
Truman Road is named for one of the most famous Missourians of all time -- President Harry S. Truman.
JC Nichols Parkway
Before it was known as JC Nichols Parkway, it was called Mill Creek Parkway.
Wornall Road
Wornall Road is 11 miles long and one of the most traveled streets in Kansas City.
Ward Parkway
Ward Parkway was named after KC businessman and real estate pioneer, Seth E. Ward.
Troost Avenue
Troost Avenue is named after Dr. Benoist Troost, the first physician to live in Kansas City.L
Linwood Boulevard
Linwood Boulevard was named in 1893 when George E. Kessler laid out the parks and boulevard system.
Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard
In 1999, Brush Creek Blvd. was renamed after former mayor and current congressman, Emanuel Cleaver II.
Armour Boulevard
Simeon B. Armour became a pillar of the Kansas City community thanks to his business and civic efforts.
