Kansas City's 'Downton Abby' named 2017 Symphony Designers' Showhouse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Forget Downton Abbey. How about Kansas City’s own "Downton Abby?"

The 1908 residence at 816 Gleed Terrace is now owned by a young couple named Casey and…wait for it…Abby!

After they bought the place, her friends would say, “Hey! Let’s go visit Downton Abby!”

Now, we all get to visit.

The home has been designated the 2017 Symphony Designers' Showhouse with more than 30 spaces being transformed into livable works of art by area designers.

The official event happens in April and May, but a public preview is coming up the weekend of January 21 and 22.

All money raised goes to support the Kansas City Symphony, as it has for the last 48 years.

Previewers will get the chance to see a special video looking at the basement of this historic home and see the amazing structural design of the building.

According to Patty Bibler of the KC Symphony Alliance, the basement is a cluster of rooms that were later converted to a downstairs apartment.

There is a large safe in the basement, which would look very at home in an office in "The Maltese Falcon."

But, the fact is, every nook and cranny of the place has a story to tell.

You can make it a two-part story: the preview weekend this winter and the finished product in the spring.

Really, the ultimate in “before” and “after.”

