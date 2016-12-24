Restaurants open for Christmas

41 Action News Staff
2:26 PM, Dec 23, 2016
6:30 PM, Dec 23, 2016
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - If you’re hoping to go out to eat on Christmas Day you have some options.

Denny’s will be serving Christmas cheer all 24 hours of Christmas Day with breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Applebee’s will also be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but times and locations vary so call ahead.

Click here for a list of restaurants open for Christmas.

------

 

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Like 41 Action News on Facebook:

 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top