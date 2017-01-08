Restaurant Week: highlighting good food in Kansas City

Cloudy
Renee Kelly with Renee Kelly's harvest stopped by the studio to show us how to make homemade marshmallows.
Laura Comer with The Dining Experience at Kauffman Center is demonstrating how to make a vegetarian dish for Restuarant Week in Kansas City.
Johnny Magno from the District Pour House shows us how to prepare pork chops.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - It's almost Restaurant Week in Kansas City. That means we are highlighting some great dishes from some of the KC area's best restaurants. Watch the videos above to see the chefs explain how they're made.
Restaurant Week is Jan. 13 to Jan. 22. Click here to learn more.
