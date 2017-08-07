Taste & See KC: Community Christian Church

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed the Community Christian Church on Main Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

In April 1940, Wright was commissioned to design a new building for the Community Christian Church after a fire destroyed the building on Linwood.

Wright’s original design had the entire lot being devoted to parking with the church building supported on pillars over the parked cars. Plans included a 1,000-seat auditorium, a roof garden to be used for entertainment or other church functions, and a radical approach to heating and cooling systems, according to the Community Christian Church. Construction of the building would be of steel and rose-tinted concrete, with a green copper dome above the chancel area.

When Wright presented his plan to city officials, the city refused to grant a permit for the building, saying it was too radical to meet the provisions of the city’s building code.

Wright was forced to re-design the building. According to the Frank Lloyd Wright website, Wright would say the building was only his in shape.

The Community Christian Church said the dedication of the new church building was held on January 4, 1942.