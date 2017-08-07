Taste & See KC: Community Christian Church

In April 1940, Wright was commissioned to design a new building for the Community Christian Church after a fire destroyed the building on Linwood.
Wright’s original design had the entire lot being devoted to parking with the church building supported on pillars over the parked cars. Plans included a 1,000-seat auditorium, a roof garden to be used for entertainment or other church functions, and a radical approach to heating and cooling systems, according to the Community Christian Church. Construction of the building would be of steel and rose-tinted concrete, with a green copper dome above the chancel area.
When Wright presented his plan to city officials, the city refused to grant a permit for the building, saying it was too radical to meet the provisions of the city’s building code.