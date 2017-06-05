Taste & See KC: Firefighters Fountain and Memorial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Firefighters Fountain and Memorial in Kansas City was created to honor fallen heroes.

It was built after six firefighters died in an explosion in 1988. They were responding to a trailer fire at a construction site when 25,000 pounds of ammonium nitrate and fuel ignited.

The fountain itself features two bronze statues of firefighters using a hose. It is 80 feet wide and features 48 streams of water. Behind the fountain, there is a third statue of a firefighter with his head bowed.

In 2015, additions were made so every firefighter who lost their life serving Kansas City could be honored. Two metal walls list the names of every KCFD firefighter who died in the line of duty.