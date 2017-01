KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Tasty Thai's Marisa Wiruhayarn shows you how to prepare something a bit different for the Super Bowl. Watch the video above for Wiruhayarn's step-by-step cooking instructions.

Ingredients:

1 Jar Primal Cry Sassy Peanut Sauce

2 Tbs Primal Cry Hot Sauce

1.5 c. Fiesta Juan’s Raspberry Jalapeño Sauce

3 pounds chicken wings

2 Tbs Garlic

Salt and Pepper

Instructions:

Heat oven to 355 degrees. Clean chicken wings and dry with paper towel. Sprinkle wings with salt and pepper. Place wings on a baking sheet and bake for approximately 30 minutes. Remove wings and place on paper towels to remove excess grease. Let cool for 5 minutes Place wings in a large bowl and raise the oven temperature to 425 degrees. Toss warm wings with 1 jar of Primal Cry Peanut Sauce and garlic until wings are covered. Place wings back on baking sheet and return them to the oven for 15 minutes or until they are slightly caramelized. Put 1.5 cups of Fiesta Juan’s Raspberry Jalapeño sauce into a bowl and warm for 20 seconds. Drizzle sauce over the wings, add extra sauce to a bowl for dipping. Serve with lots of napkins!

-------

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Follow @41ActionNews

Like 41 Action News on Facebook: