Beware, coffee drinkers: A bogus Starbucks ad circulating online says August 11 is Starbucks Dreamer Day, and it's totally fake.

It says all undocumented Americans can get 40 percent off any menu item the day of the "event."

The fake ad also includes the hashtag #BorderFreeCoffee.

Starbucks officials say the promotion is completely false, so act accordingly.

