There are so many cute shoes to choose from!

Toddler Girls' Cats Water Shoes

Toddler Boys' Duke Water Shoes

Boys' Neo Sneakers

Girls' Breanna Hi Top Sneakers

Toddler Girls' Mel Low Top Polka Dot Sneakers

Toddler Boys' Chase Jogger Sneakers

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.