There are so many cute shoes to choose from!

There's so many great sales to take advantage of this season, as many retailers are competing for your business for back-to-school shopping. And Target's kids' shoe sale this week is no exception.
Right now, you can purchase a pair of the many styles of kids' shoes Target has to offer, and you'll get the second pair for 50 percent off.
What's really great about this sale is that many of the shoes Target has in stock are included. Plus, you can mix and match, meaning you could pick up a pair of toddler girl sandals and a pair of athletic shoes for a second-grade grade boy. The pair with the lowest price is the one that's eligible for 50 percent off.
If you choose to shop online, shipping will be free on orders over $35. Another option is to shop online and then pick your order up at your selected Target store at no additional cost.
There's plenty of options to choose from, including sandals, athletic shoes, boots and casual shoes.
Here's just a few you can choose from:
Toddler Girls' Cats Water Shoes
These cute little water shoes are a great deal if you're looking to stock up. Priced at just $12.99, with this sale you could end up getting two pairs for under twenty bucks.
Toddler Boys' Duke Water Shoes
The same goes for these boys' water shoes. If you take advantage of the sale, you could end up with two pairs for under $20. But again, you don't have to, because you the sale can be mixed and matched on all kids' shoes.
Boys' Neo Sneakers
Available in both gray and brown, this pair of boys' sneakers priced at $24.99 would be a good option if you're looking for shoes that can also be worn in fall when the weather's a little cooler.
Girls' Breanna Hi Top Sneakers
Here's a cute option for girls if you're looking for shoes that'll work for the fall too. Priced at $19.99, they come in either black or white.
How cute are these little boy shoes? The chase jogger sneakers are priced at $22.99 and are available in toddler sizes 5 through 12.
From shoes for toddlers to your bigger girls and boys, there's hundreds of choices!
Just make sure you shop this week if you'd like to take advantage of the sale, as it ends after Saturday, August 12.