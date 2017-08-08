Everything to Know About Walmart's New Reorder Service
Jessica Suss
Share Article
Walmart wants to make it so that you never have to write a shopping list again.
Companies nowadays are doing everything they can to make the consumer's life easier, and we are into it. Jumping on that bandwagon is Walmart, which recently launched a new reorder service.
The their new reorder service lists your recent purchases (made both in-store and online!) and allows you to easily repurchase them. No more forgetting to buy peanut butter just because it wasn't on your list—Walmart will remind you that you need some!
"Easy Reorder is part of our team's laser focus on helping customers save both money and time by leveraging our more than 4,700 stores and Walmart.com," the company wrote in a recent blog post.
How It Works
If you're a Walmart shopper, you can add purchases to your cart to be reordered from the Walmart.com homepage, your search results page, your "Recent orders" in My Account and the official reorder page.
We all have items we need to buy every week or every month—deodorant, dishwashing soap pods, your dog's favorite treats.
The reorder function is meant to help you save time by not having to search for products you buy often.
In a company blog post, the vice president raved about using the service himself.
"Now, you can simply go into a Walmart store, buy the things you need and then, when you come home, everything will be neatly organized on Walmart.com," writes Jordan Sweetnam, vice president of customer experience and product at Walmart global e-commerce. "For me, that means that I get to save a ton of time when I need to repurchase the items I’m looking for."
Customers seem to be liking the service, too. Here are some of their most popular picks:
[caption id="attachment_13703" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Getty Images | Joe Raedle[/caption]
Most Reordered Cookie
OREO Chocolate Sandwich Cookie
Most Reordered Cereal
Honey Nut Cheerios
Most Reordered Candy
HERSHEY'S Milk Chocolate Bar (closely followed by Snickers Bar)
Most Reordered Cracker
Nabisco Ritz Crackers
Most Reordered Chip
Santitas Tortilla Chips
Most Reordered Condiment
French's Classic Yellow Mustard
Most Reordered Canned Soup
Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom
Most Reordered Spread
Jif Creamy Peanut Butter
Most Reordered Diapers
Parent’s Choice Diapers (followed by Luvs Super Absorbent Leakguards Diapers)