Everything to Know About Walmart's New Reorder Service

Walmart wants to make it so that you never have to write a shopping list again. Companies nowadays are doing everything they can to make the consumer's life easier, and we are into it. Jumping on that bandwagon is Walmart, which recently launched a new reorder service. The their new reorder service lists your recent purchases (made both in-store and online!) and allows you to easily repurchase them. No more forgetting to buy peanut butter just because it wasn't on your list—Walmart will remind you that you need some! "Easy Reorder is part of our team's laser focus on helping customers save both money and time by leveraging our more than 4,700 stores and Walmart.com," the company wrote in a recent blog post If you're a Walmart shopper, you can add purchases to your cart to be reordered from the Walmart.com homepage, your search results page, your "Recent orders" in My Account and the official reorder page . We all have items we need to buy every week or every month—deodorant, dishwashing soap pods, your dog's favorite treats. The reorder function is meant to help you save time by not having to search for products you buy often. In a company blog post , the vice president raved about using the service himself. "Now, you can simply go into a Walmart store, buy the things you need and then, when you come home, everything will be neatly organized on Walmart.com," writes Jordan Sweetnam, vice president of customer experience and product at Walmart global e-commerce. "For me, that means that I get to save a ton of time when I need to repurchase the items I’m looking for." Customers seem to be liking the service, too. Here are some of their most popular picks: [caption id="attachment_13703" align="alignnone" width="1024"]Getty Images | Joe Raedle[/caption]OREO Chocolate Sandwich CookieHoney Nut CheeriosHERSHEY'S Milk Chocolate Bar (closely followed by Snickers Bar)Nabisco Ritz CrackersSantitas Tortilla ChipsFrench's Classic Yellow MustardCampbell’s Cream of MushroomJif Creamy Peanut ButterParent’s Choice Diapers (followed by Luvs Super Absorbent Leakguards Diapers)Jergens Ultra Healing Extra Dry Skin MoisturizerTRESemme Moisture Rich Shampoo and ConditionerDawn Ultra Dishwashing Liquid Original ScentThis isn't Walmart's only foray into the increasingly murky world of online-in person shopping. They have also recently rolled out technologically heavy “ Next Gen” layouts , in-store pickup kiosks for online orders discounts on orders not available to in-store customers and scan-and-go checkout lanes . So, will you try out the reorder service?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.