Well this looks like fun!

Home Depot asks that you pre-register children prior to the event, which can easily be done right here online.

The workshop starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon.

Children must be present at the store to participate in the workshop. (Meaning, you can't pick up the kit and work on it at home.)

If your child is an aspiring DIY-er, then here's something they're likely going to love. On Saturday, September 2, Home Depot is offering a free kids workshop where kids can come in and build their own handy little pencil case just in time for back to school. After building the pencil box, kids will have the option to also decorate their newly created pencil box using paint and stickers, which are also supplied by Home Depot. Kids not only get to keep their functional works of art, but they'll also receive a certificate of achievement, a workshop apron and a commemorative pin all free of charge.Speaking of workshops, did you know that Home Depot also offers workshops and classes for adults ? They even have classes specifically geared towards women titled "Do-It-Herself"! The free classes touch on a wide array of home improvement projects, including how to install a ceiling fan or tile backsplash to specific projects, such as how to build a decorative ladder. Just as with the kids workshops, registration prior to the event is strongly encouraged. It appears that most of the upcoming classes for adults are being held on Saturday mornings, but there is one that is set to take place on a Thursday evening. Regardless, it might be a good idea to check with your local store to see which classes they're offering and the times for that specific location.

