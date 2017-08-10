Hilton has work-from-home jobs available in 31 states

No commute, no work wardrobe, no problem. If you're looking for a work from home job opportunity, Hilton Hotels is hiring part-time, work at home reservations agents in 31 states. Those states are: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming. Job duties include answering the phone and greeting guests, delivering personalized travel solutions, using sales skills to maximize revenue and providing accurate information regarding availability, sales promotions, accommodation types, transportation to and from hotels, rates, etc. According to the job description , the hotel chain is looking for candidates with "excellent communication skills, a persuasive sales ability, and a world-class customer service mentality." Because reservations agents serve as a customer's first point of contact with the company, Hilton wants to ensure that agents make a good and lasting impression on each customer they serve.Other required qualifications include a minimum of one year's worth of experience in a customer oriented and/or sales role, computer skills and a high school diploma or equivalent. They are especially looking for candidates who have previous experience working at home, experience with virtual training and experience in the hospitality industry. The job is part-time, and you must be available between 20 and 29 hours per week. Employees will be evaluated on their ability to meet specific sales goals and metrics on a daily basis, such as number of bookings, average rate of rooms booked, upselling, cross-selling and customer satisfaction scores. Hilton provides equipment needed for the role, including desktop terminal/hard drive, keyboard & mouse, headset compatible with hard drive, flash drive, and Ethernet cable.The company says that compensation is competitive. After 90 days, employees are eligible for the company 401k. Other benefits include paid time off and travel discounts for family. If you're interested, check out the complete job listing

