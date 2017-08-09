How much house you can buy with $300K in every state
Kaitlin Gates
Buying a house is one of, if not the, biggest purchases you'll likely ever make. And while it can be exciting, it can also be stressful and honestly, pretty scary. It's a huge investment and where you'll be spending most of your time from now on.
To make it less frightening, it's important to first have a reasonable idea of what size house you can afford. Knowing your budget and sticking to it can really ease some of the worries. GOBankingRates.com did some research to make this even easier and put together a list of what size home you can afford for $300,000 in each state.
To do this, they first looked at the median property listing prices on Zillow for every state and the District of Columbia, then divided 300,000 by each number to determine the size of house a budget of $300,000 can buy.
So, how far will $300,000 go in your state? Check out the list to see.
Alabama
$300,000 buys you: 3,256 square feet
Take your $300,000 to Alabama and you'll get a lot of house for your money. Your quality of life will also be high, as Alabama is one of the states where you're least likely to live paycheck-to-paycheck. Move to Mobile, where you'll enjoy southern living and can get a two-story home on more than an acre of land. For the money, you'll get five bedrooms and three baths, along with upgrades like hardwood floors and fireplaces. Maybe even a pool! If fresh bodies of water are more your thing, check out Birmingham, where you'll find the same perks as Mobile, but with lake views.
Alaska
$300,000 buys you: 1,812 square feet
The average home value in Anchorage is about $294,000, so if you're looking to live in Alaska and stay within in the $300,000 price range, that's the place for you! You'll get four or five bedrooms, a fenced yard and about a quarter-acre of land. You'll probably get an outdoor deck too, so you can check out the gorgeous views (when it's not too cold out!)
Arizona
$300,000 buys you: 2,139 square feet
It may be warm in Arizona, but that just means you can spend your winter soaking up sunshine! You can purchase a two-story Mediterranean or single-story ranch home in Phoenix, Arizona's capital city, that will put you near golf, shopping and hikes in the desert. For your $300,000, you can make upgrades like vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and walk-in closets.
Arkansas
$300,000 buys you: 3,390 square feet
You'll be happy if you're home shopping in Arkansas! The state is the the third place where your home-buying money goes the furthest. Choose from the Ouachita National Forest or Little Rock and your $300,000 will buy you more than 3,000 square feet with four or more bedrooms. You'll even find views of Beaver Lake from a Eureka Springs home with decks, fireplaces and master bedrooms.
California
$300,000 buys you: 1,066 square feet
Coming in as the third most expensive place to buy a home in the U.S., home prices in California are nearing $300 per square foot. Taking into account all the things you can do in California, the high cost of living and home price might be worth it. After all, you've got Disneyland, the ocean and you might see a movie star once in a while!
Colorado
$300,000 buys you: 1,471 square feet
For $300,000 in Colorado, you can get a three-bedroom, two-bath home in Old Colorado City neighborhood of Colorado Springs. It's the fifth most expensive place to buy a home, with the median price per square foot coming in at $204, but that 'Rocky Mountain High' life has to come with a price tag!
Connecticut
$300,000 buys you: 1,827 square feet
You'll find homes with three bedrooms and two baths in West Haven, Connecticut if your price range is $300,000. You'll be near beaches and the Long Island Sound, where saltwater from the ocean mixes with fresh water from rivers.
Delaware
$300,000 buys you: 2,214 square feet
In the nation's second smallest state, $300,000 will buy you a brand new three-bedroom, two-bath ranch-style home or a four-bedroom modernized colonial in Dover. If you'd prefer to be near the water, head to Selbyville, where you can get a three-bedroom townhome and be close to beaches and Fenwick Island.
District of Columbia
$300,000 buys you: 603 square feet
D.C. ranks as the most expensive place to buy a home in the U.S. It's also number five on the top 10 list of the most expensive places to live in the U.S. Median price per square foot in D.C. is $497. There are plenty of things to do, though, so it might be worth the hefty price tag!
Florida
$300,000 buys you: 1,931 square feet
You can get a three-bedroom house along the Peace River or Gasparilla Sound in Punta Gorda for about $300,000. You can expect perks inside the house, including decorator touches like stone counters and custom closet systems and your view includes rich vegetation.
Georgia
$300,000 buys you: 3,020 square feet
One of the country's most affordable places to buy a home for $300,000, Georgia will give you a lot of square footage for your money. Move to Waverly and enjoy coastal living from your two-story, three-bedroom house with its own boat ramp! Or soak in the views from the deck of your bedroom or relax with a wood-burning fireplace.
Hawaii
$300,000 buys you: 625 square feet
Who wouldn't love to live in Hawaii?! It might actually be possible, with small condos on every inhabited island going for about $480 per square foot. Although it is the third most expensive place to live in the U.S., you can't beat the views!
Idaho
$300,000 buys you: 2,323 square feet
For your $300,000, you can get a lot of options with a home in Idaho. If lots of space and mountain views are for you, you could live along the western flank of the Teton Range. Or, get a large cedar cabin in Idaho City and enjoy pine trees and a visit to the close-by Boise National Forest.
Illinois
$300,000 buys you: 2,305 square feet
You'll get a three-bedroom townhome near Lincoln Park in Chicago for $300,000. You'll be near the city and have access to all it offers, but without the dreaded traffic. If city life isn't your thing, move to the country and get a three-bedroom home in Elizabethtown, which is in the Shawnee National Forest.
Indiana
$300,000 buys you: 3,478 square feet
This is the most affordable place to buy a home for $300,000! You'll find five-bedroom homes where you can see the dunes in Ogden Dunes. You'll feel far away from hectic life, but still close to Chicago. Ten of the fastest-growing communities in the state are in the Indianapolis metro area, so you could invest your money there instead. You can even get custom-built homes with Brazilian cherry wood and white granite accents!
Iowa
$300,000 buys you: 2,520 square feet
The fastest-growing city in Iowa, Des Moines, is also the fastest-growing in all of the Midwest. Move there and you'll get a four-bed, four-bath house for your $300,000 budget. You can then upgrade to bigger rooms and paved outdoor spaces.
Kansas
$300,000 buys you: 3,053 square feet
Kansas is one of the most affordable places to buy a house for $300,000. Move to Wichita, the state's largest business area, and you'll find homes with 3,000 square feet or more and up to five bedrooms. If you'd prefer big city living, check out Lenexa, which has homes with up to six bedrooms and features like master suites and fenced-in yards.
Kentucky
$300,000 buys you: 2,988 square feet
Move to the Bluegrass State and you'll find large homes on the affordable end of the scale for $300,000. In Lexington, you'll find yourself in the horse capital of the world, where you'll get a two-story home with white pillars and trees. You'll also have plenty of room for entertaining and maybe even a theater in your basement.
Louisiana
$300,000 buys you: 2,692 square feet
With nice weather, fun culture and lots of music and food, it's hard not to want to live in Louisiana. And for $300,000, you'll get a brick Acadian-style home or a one-of-a-kind property. You can even get a two-story brick home with high ceilings and decorator touches in Slidell.
Maine
$300,000 buys you: 2,002 square feet
For $300,000, you can get a five-bedroom, three-bathroom bay-side home. You can watch the sun rise over Nova Scotia with a short walk from a Cape-Cod style home in Eastport. Talk about relaxing!
Maryland
$300,000 buys you: 1,816 square feet
While living in D.C. will cost you a pretty penny, you can triple the square footage in your price range if you go outside the city limits and live in Maryland. And, don't worry, you're still close enough to the nation's capital to visit and check out the Cherry Blossom Festival!
Massachusetts
$300,000 buys you: 1,327 square feet
Boston, Massachusetts may be in the top 10 of the U.S. News & World Report's 2017 Best Places to Live (it's number 8), but with that comes some pretty pricey property. The median price per square foot for a home in Massachusetts is $226 and the state is the fourth most expensive place to buy a home for $300,000. But, hey, with so much to do in Beantown, it might be worth it!
Michigan
$300,000 buys you: 2,838 square feet
You'll get a large home for your $300,000 from all the way at the tip of "mitten" state or all the way down near the southwest corner, near Chicago. Move to Buchanan's Starr Valley Ranch in the Great Lakes State and you'll get a three-bedroom, three-bath log cabin with a gated community and access to Lake Michigan.
Minnesota
$300,000 buys you: 1,873 square feet
You'll get big-city amenities with a laid-back Midwestern ambiance in Minnesota, which is ranked 17 on U.S. News & World Report's 2017 100 Best Places to Live. For $300,000, you'll get a four-bedroom home in the city with just under 2,000 square feet. If you need more room, just move to a smaller Minnesota city to still stay in your price range.
Mississippi
$300,000 buys you: 3,402 square feet
Head to Mississippi and you'll find the second most affordable place to buy a home in the U.S. You'll also get a lot of options! Move to Pass Christian and you'll be just a few blocks from the beach, or settle down in a four-bedroom home in Wiggins if you like woods and lakes. You'll also find the De Soto National Forest near Wiggins. If you prefer the big city, check out the Jackson area. You'll find large four-bedroom homes on an acre of land and maybe even with views of Culley Lake.
Missouri
$300,000 buys you: 3,051 square feet
Your money will go pretty far in Missouri, with the median price per square foot being only $98. For $300,000, you can find homes that are more than 3,000 square feet. In Kansas City, you can find newly-constructed homes with up to five bedrooms and baths in your price range, or head to St. Louis where you can find updated homes from the early 20th Century with as much as 4,500 square feet.
Montana
$300,000 buys you: 1,779 square feet
Montana is among the top 10 most expensive real estate areas, but once you see all the things there is to do there, you may find it worth your money. For a median price of $169 per square foot, you can ski on Whitefish Mountain (and maybe see some celebrities!) or head over to Flathead River or Glacier National Park. The town of Kalispell is about 20 minutes from Whitefish and gives you access to all the outdoor activities without paying the high 'celebrity' prices.
Nebraska
$300,000 buys you: 2,566 square feet
Rising wages and affordable house make Omaha one of the best places for saving money. For $300,000, you can get a fully-remodeled Victorian home with three bedrooms and three baths. A formal entry with hardwood floors and an elaborate staircase will make you feel like you went back in time, but modern updates will make it a great place to live now.
Nevada
$300,000 buys you: 2,171 square feet
In 2016, Nevada was at the top of the nation's job growth, so purchasing a house here could be a very smart decision! You'll also get a few tax benefits, like no income tax. When it comes to what kind of home you can get for $300,000, you can find 2,000 square foot homes with up to seven bedrooms in Reno. In Sparks, you can get ranch-style homes from the 1950s and '60s for four to five bedrooms. And, of course, you'll be near the bright lights of Las Vegas!
New Hampshire
$300,000 buys you: 2,007 square feet
New Hampshire is a perfect mix of scenery and historic architecture (but with cutting-edge technology!), but that's not the only view you'll get. Fall colors there are quite impressive and you'll have a front-row seat right from your house. A spacious saltbox home in Boscawen, which includes a mudroom for outdoor gear, will run you about $300,000.
New Jersey
$300,000 buys you: 1,839 square feet
You can get your very own garden in the Garden State by purchasing a house with a median price of $163 per square foot. A warning though - be prepared to pay high property taxes-they're the highest in the nation! For your money, though, you'll get a four-bedroom, two-bath home in East Orange on a tenth of an acre. If you or your child are going to college, check out homes in Hillside, which are just a few blocks from Nathan Weiss Graduate College.
New Mexico
$300,000 buys you: 2,622 square feet
The greatest number of homes in the $300,000 price range with more than 2,500 square feet can be found in Albuquerque, but the rest of the state has a lot to offer, too. In Farmington, you'll find large lots and new construction. You may even find a home with a basement, which is rare in western states.
New York
$300,000 buys you: 1,664 square feet
The Big Apple! Living in New York sure would be exciting, but it'll also cost you a pretty penny. You can find two- and three-bedroom homes with more than 1,600 square feet in areas like Howard Beach, Staten Island and Jamaica. You can get more for your money if you choose to live in areas like Syracuse or Albany, but According to Nerd Wallet, renting a two bedroom apartment in an area like Manhattan will run you about $4,088 a month. Better start saving now if this is where you plan to settle down!
North Carolina
$300,000 buys you: 2,558 square feet
Move to the Raleigh metro area and you'll find strong job growth, mild weather and a good quality of life, making it one of the top places to live. With the median home price at $219,000, your $300,000 budget will get you an amazing home. New construction in the Massey Preserve South neighborhood will get you a four-bedroom home with upgrades like a master suite garden tub and sitting room.
North Dakota
$300,000 buys you: 1,921 square feet*
Lots of land and fenced yards will give you plenty of room for outdoor activities, like summer barbecues! You could live a quiet life along the Missouri River in Mandan or move to Fargo and buy a historic four-bedroom house or three-bedroom condo for $300,000 or less.
Ohio
$300,000 buys you: 3,366 square feet
Get a three- or four-bedroom home with lots of land for your $300,000 in Ohio. The state ranks fourth for home affordability, so it's a great place to settle down if you're buying your first home. The median square footage you can buy for your money is 3,366, but you'll find even more in some areas. In Toledo, for example, you'll get a six-bedroom, four bath home that's nearly 5,000 square feet.
Oklahoma
$300,000 buys you: 3,175 square feet
Move to Glenpool and you'll be in the fastest-growing city in the state, and you'll find four- and five-bedroom homes with more than 3,000 square feet right in the city. Glenpool is located south of the Tulsa metro area, where there are tons of things to do and see.
Oregon
$300,000 buys you: 1,588 square feet
Although Oregon is among the most expensive places to buy a home in the U.S. (who knew?!), there is nothing basic about what $300,000 can buy you. You could get a seacoast home in Waldport, where your views could consist of waves rushing the shore or take a trip to the beach on the Pacific Ocean.
Pennsylvania
$300,000 buys you: 2,702 square feet
While $300,000 will buy you a median of 2,702 square food in the state, if you move to Milford, a borough in eastern Pennsylvania, you'll get a 3,346 square foot home with four bedrooms and three baths. And, of course, Pennsylvania is filled with all sorts of historic landmarks, so there's sure to be something for everyone.
Rhode Island
$300,000 buys you: 1,634 square feet
For $184 a square foot, you can get a home near Providence, Rhode Island. Although it is one of the worst states to get a mortgage loan and among the most expensive places to buy a home, you could get a three-bedroom colonial home in Pawtucket, a charming town of about 71,000 people.
South Carolina
$300,000 buys you: 2,664 square feet
There are homes for all kinds of lifestyles in South Carolina. You can choose a three-bedroom, three-bath home in the Francis Marion National Forest or enjoy coastal living with a four-bedroom, four-bath house in Georgetown. If you like the nightlife, take your $300, and buy a three-bedroom condo that overlooks Myrtle Beach.
South Dakota
$300,000 buys you: 2,262 square feet
If you buy a home in Rapid City, you'll be able to enjoy sights like Spearfish Canyon, Mount Rushmore, Custer State Park and Black Hills National Forest (among others!). For your $300,000, you'll get a home with five bedrooms or a newly-constructed home with three bedrooms.
Tennessee
$300,000 buys you: 2,865 square feet
County music fan? No better place to buy a home than Nashville! Within walking distance of East Nashville's business district, you can find homes with upgrades like a private workshop and fireplace. If you prefer mountains, your $300,000 will stretch even further. Get a four-bedroom, three-bath house with more than 3,400 square feet in Gatlinburg and enjoy the nearby Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Texas
$300,000 buys you: 2,616 square feet
In Austin, ranked the best city in the country to live, you can get a lot of house for less than $300,000. A newly-constructed home will come complete with three or four bedrooms right in the city. And while you may have heard Austin likes to 'keep it weird', there are plenty of 'non-weird' things to do to stay entertained.
Utah
$300,000 buys you: 1,854 square feet
A home in the Wasatch, Unita or other mountain ranges in Utah will give you mountain views right from your own yard. You'll also have views in Provo and Salt Lake City, with homes having five bedrooms for less than $300,000. You can also live up in the mountains by purchasing a home in Morgan. You'll also be close to year-round outdoor activities at the Snowbasin ski area.
Vermont
$300,000 buys you: 2,111 square feet
You'll get to see moose, bear, wild turkeys and deer walk by right from your front porch in Canaan. You might even get up to 40 acres of land for your $300,000, along with a three-bedroom, 2,300 square foot home. With that much land, you can hike or bike right on your own property of even fish from private ponds. If fall colors are your thing, purchase a three-bedroom house in Weston and you'll get some of the state's most beautiful fall foliage.
Virginia
$300,000 buys you: 2,071 square feet
For $300,000, your own coastal getaway in Accomac will get you four bedrooms with 2,000 square feet of space-not to mention views of waterways and marshes. You could also head inland to the Blue Ridge Mountains, where you can get a three-bedroom colonial home on a mountain acre in Montebello.
Washington
$300,000 buys you: 1,694 square feet
You can get a pretty good variety of houses in Washington for $300,000-including your own island getaway! For $177 a square foot, you could get a four-bedroom home on an acre of land on Fidalgo Island. Spending every day at the beach? Yes, please!
West Virginia
$300,000 buys you: 3,360 square feet
Ranking at the number five spot as the most affordable place to buy a home, you could get a 5,000 square foot, 13 bedroom home in Marlinton for your $300,000. You might never even have to wait in line for the bathroom because one home listed had 11 of them. (11!) You could also move to Morgantown, which is the fastest-growing city in the state. You'll find new construction and updated classics.
Wisconsin
$300,000 buys you: 2,499 square feet
For a median price of $120 per square foot, you can get a three-bedroom home in Washington Island that's filled with cultural touches right on the island's waterfront. You'll also get access to plenty of forests, glacial drifts, plains and Great Lakes shoreline. You can even live on an island! And, of course, there's the cheese. Lots and lots of cheese.
Wyoming
$300,000 buys you: 2,053 square feet
If you live in Dubois, you'll get a six-bedroom, four-bath house with Yellowstone National Park pretty much in your backyard. Yellowstone was the world's first national park and includes volcanos, colorful hot springs, mudpots and geysers. For $146 a square foot, you'll get an amazing view!
*State-level data was not available for North Dakota, so the prices listed here are the median list price per square foot from a sample of six cities (Bismarck, Dickinson, Fargo, Waterford, West Fargo and Williston) and then the median of those six. GOBankingRates.com then divided 300,000 by this number.