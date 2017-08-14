Target has CamelBak water bottles on sale for just $10

Sarah Kuta
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Editor’s note: All deals and coupons were valid at the time this story was published. If you’re reading this after they’ve expired, check our Facebook page or the deals section of our website  for more ways to save! Between missing lids and bottles that get left in the car, I swear I'm always searching for water bottles. Luckily, Target is making it easy to stock up with a sale on CamelBak water bottles. If you've got kiddos going back to school this month, this would be a great time to grab a few back-up water bottles—you know how those things get left inside gym bags for weeks at a time. They've also got Pogo and Zulu water bottles on sale, too. Target doesn't say when this sale ends, but we're guessing these will get snapped up pretty quickly so it's best to act fact. It's also not clear whether you'll find these same deals in your local Target, so it's best to call ahead and ask. We found these deals online and you can get free shipping from Target on orders over $35.

CamelBak Floral Water Bottle

This CamelBak 20-ounce pink floral water bottle is marked down to just $10 right now (regularly $13.99).

CamelBak Blue Lightning Bottle

And if pink floral isn't your kid's style, check out this 20-ounce blue lightning water bottle, also on sale for $10.

Pogo Tritan Kids Water Bottle

This Pogo Tritan kids water bottle is on sale for $6.29.

Other Deals At Target

As always, Target has some other great deals going on now. This week, select women's shoes are buy one, get one 50 percent. If you've been wanting to try out some of the latest trends (without breaking the bank), now's your chance! They're also having a sale on graphing calculators, so if you've got a high schooler or college student, you might want to check them out. Happy deal hunting!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.