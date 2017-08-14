Target has CamelBak water bottles on sale for just $10
Sarah Kuta
Share Article
Editor’s note: All deals and coupons were valid at the time this story was published. If you’re reading this after they’ve expired, check our Facebook page or the deals section of our website for more ways to save!
Between missing lids and bottles that get left in the car, I swear I'm always searching for water bottles.
Luckily, Target is making it easy to stock up with a sale on CamelBak water bottles. If you've got kiddos going back to school this month, this would be a great time to grab a few back-up water bottles—you know how those things get left inside gym bags for weeks at a time.
They've also got Pogo and Zulu water bottles on sale, too.
Target doesn't say when this sale ends, but we're guessing these will get snapped up pretty quickly so it's best to act fact.
It's also not clear whether you'll find these same deals in your local Target, so it's best to call ahead and ask.
We found these deals online and you can get free shipping from Target on orders over $35.