Who has the lowest prices on school suppiles?

It says Amazon doesn't offer the penny deals and two-for-one sales that you will find in almost every store right now on various school supplies. Without the big sales, Amazon's price came out highest.
Nicole Smith says for now, she's fine with that, because she still likes going to the store.
"I have considered shopping online," she said, "But it's easier when I can see the items in my hand."
That's especially true with pants, gym shoes and backpacks, where your child can try them on.
Meantime, dollar stores may be even cheaper than Walmart on some items, but don't expect a very wide selection.
Here's the full back-to-school comparison list:
