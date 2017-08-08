KANSAS CITY, Mo. - With less than a week to go before school starts, you can enjoy the last bit of summer by celebrating something sweet. August 8 is National Frozen Custard Day!

Similar to ice cream, frozen custard is made with eggs in addition to cream and sugar.

See the day's deals at local shops below!

A quick history:

According to cooksinfo.com, frozen custard was mentioned in the Chester Times of Pennsylvania on January 30, 1895 as a menu item at the Aubrey Hotel. The Coshocton Daily Tribune of Ohio in July 1910 gives a recipe for Frozen Custard that calls for a cup of cream and 3 beaten egg whites to be added to a quart of vanilla custard, then frozen. Despite this, Kohr Brothers in America claims to have been the first to make frozen custard -- on Coney Island in 1919. It was Archie C. Kohr, they say, who added eggs to what was essentially ice cream to make it stay firmer a bit longer in the heat. The Kohr brothers sold 18,640 cones on their first weekend on the boardwalk. The United States Food and Drug Administration requires frozen custard products to contain at least 10% milk fat and 1.4% egg yolk solids. Frozen custard is commonly prepared fresh at the place of sale. It has less air (what the industry calls "overrun" ) than ice cream, so it is heavier. By volume, an American 1/2 gallon of frozen custard will weigh more than an American 1/2 gallon of ice cream. Frozen Custard will also hold its shape better. It can be served at 25/26 degrees, while ice cream is best served about 10 degrees.

August 8 deals:

CULVER'S

Since locations are independently owned and operated, specials vary.

FREDDY'S

Locations nationwide to offer $1 off frozen custard treats and donate to Kids in Need Foundation.

ANDY'S

For every $10 you spend on Andy's gift cards, you can get a FREE small cone at the time of your purchase, or a FREE small cone card to use later. For every $20 you spend on Andy's gift cards, you can get a FREE small one-topping concrete at the time of your purchase, or a FREE small one-topping concrete card to use later.

BURGER FI

Get a free small custard with any purchase when you mention the offer at the counter Tuesday. Available at all locations nationwide. One free custard per person. Find locations here.

-----