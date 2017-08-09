How to make your own melted crayon art in the summer heat

Just in time for Back-to-School

Kelly Bazzle
4:44 PM, Aug 8, 2017
10:48 PM, Aug 8, 2017

The heat is on in Tampa Bay and so is our creativity. To celebrate the kids going back to school this week and next, we decided to do a little experiment with the heat.

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - The heat is on in  and so is our creativity. To celebrate the kids going back to school this month, we decided to do a little experiment with the heat. 

We bought 3 packs of Crayola Crayons, a 16x20 canvas, some super glue and some duct tape (just in case). 

We peeled the paper off of all of our crayons and glued them onto the top of the canvas (we went with a rainbow pattern, but you can always pick your favorite colors and make it your own). We made a thin piece of duct tape and wrapped it around the glued crayons to make sure they wouldn't slide off the canvas if the glue got too hot too. 

We sat the canvas in the sun around 1 p.m. and let the sun do it's work. We checked in a few times to make sure the shadows weren't covering the canvas. Make sure you're picking a very open area to place your canvas for prime melting experience. 

Check out some of the photos as it started to melt here

After 4 and a half hours, our project was complete. The sun was disappearing behind the building and we had a pretty impression piece of artwork. 

Let us know if you try it too! We'd love to see! webteam@wfts.com 

