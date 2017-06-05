2nd victim dies in triple shooting on 63rd

KANSAS CIYT, Mo. - UPDATE 3 P.M. 6/5/2017: Police say a second person has died after a triple shooting at the 3100 block E. 63rd St.

Police say David Abrams, 24 has died of his injuries. Rachel Williams, 23, died at the scene of the shooting.

Another woman injured in the shooting was still in critical condition as of Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to a reported shooting at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday. Officers found one victim dead at the scene and two others were transported to a local hospital.

While police are tight-lipped regarding any other details, due to their on-going investigation, they did say they were not looking for the shooter.

They also couldn’t confirm a motive but did note the spike in violent crime over the last two weeks has been very concerning.

"Unfortunately right now people are settling their arguments with violence and it doesn't have to be that way,” said Sgt. Stacey Graves, Kansas City Police.

So far there have been at least 53 homicides in 2017. On this date last year there were 41. Kansas City saw an 18-year high in homicides in 2016.