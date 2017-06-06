2 men with sledgehammer, machete rob Louisburg gas station

LOUISBURG, Kan. - The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two armed robbery suspects.

On Saturday, June 3 at 10:04 p.m., two men wearing gray short-sleeve T-shirts, black shorts and orange masks entered the Dominator Fuel gas station and convenience store at 115 Harvest Drive in Louisburg. The two were armed with a sledgehammer and a machete.

The men demanded employees open the cash register. The employees did, and the men took the cash from the register and fled on foot.

Louisburg police said the suspects were last seen running from the scene near the 300 block of S. Rockville Road. Police believe the suspects left the 300 block of Rockville Road in an unknown vehicle.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information related to the robbery is asked to call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at 913-294-3232.