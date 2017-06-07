2 people shot Tuesday night in Kansas City townhouse complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Two shooting victims sought help Tuesday night at a Kansas City, Missouri, fire station.

One victim suffered life-threatening injuries and the other serious injuries. The shooting occurred about 9:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Wheeling Avenue in the Blue Valley Court Townhomes.

The fire station is just a few blocks from the shooting scene.

A large crowd gathered outside the station while firefighters treated the wounded.

No suspect information was immediately available.