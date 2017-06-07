2 people shot Tuesday night in Kansas City townhouse complex

Steve Kaut
10:43 PM, Jun 6, 2017
10:45 PM, Jun 6, 2017
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Two shooting victims sought help Tuesday night at a Kansas City, Missouri, fire station.

One victim suffered life-threatening injuries and the other serious injuries. The shooting occurred about 9:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Wheeling Avenue in the Blue Valley Court Townhomes.

The fire station is just a few blocks from the shooting scene.

A large crowd gathered outside the station while firefighters treated the wounded.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top