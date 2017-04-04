Armed carjacking reported at Raytown school parking lot

RAYTOWN, Mo. - A staff member at Raytown Success Academy was carjacked at gunpoint in the school parking lot, according to Raytown police.
The incident took place after school let out at 2:50 p.m. The staff member wasn't injured and no students were on site at the time.
The victim told police a man followed her to her car, pointed a handgun at her and demanded the keys to her vehicle. She said the suspect left the area heading west.
Police said they spotted the vehicle and, after a short pursuit, it crashed into a building on the 2600 block of Truman Road. A male suspect was taken into custody and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
In a release sent to parents, Raytown Success Academy Principal Glori Forte said the school is working with the Raytown Police Department on the investigation. She also said there will be increased police and security at the building.