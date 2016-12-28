Coffey County Sheriff's deputy arrested for sexual exploitation of a child

41 Action News Staff
8:25 PM, Dec 27, 2016
8:26 PM, Dec 27, 2016
COFFEY COUNTY, Kan. - Coffey County Sheriff's Deputy Vander Linden, 28, has been fired after his arrest. 

He's facing two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, one count of electronic solicitation and one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

The arrest came after an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigations, which was requested by the Coffey County Sheriff's Office. 

Coffey was hired by the department in March 2014. 

