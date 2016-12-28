Clear
HI: 53°
LO: 29°
HI: 45°
LO: 30°
HI: 51°
LO: 25°
COFFEY COUNTY, Kan. - Coffey County Sheriff's Deputy Vander Linden, 28, has been fired after his arrest.
He's facing two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, one count of electronic solicitation and one count of sexual exploitation of a child.
The arrest came after an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigations, which was requested by the Coffey County Sheriff's Office.
Coffey was hired by the department in March 2014.
-----
Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:
Follow @41ActionNews
Like 41 Action News on Facebook: