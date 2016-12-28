COFFEY COUNTY, Kan. - Coffey County Sheriff's Deputy Vander Linden, 28, has been fired after his arrest.

He's facing two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, one count of electronic solicitation and one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

The arrest came after an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigations, which was requested by the Coffey County Sheriff's Office.

Coffey was hired by the department in March 2014.

