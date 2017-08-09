Independence police look for witness in fatal officer-involved shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - UPDATE 4:00 PM 8/8/2017: Independence police say they have found the driver of a pickup truck who may have witnessed a fatal officer-involved shooting Monday.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Independence police are looking for the driver of a truck who may have witnessed a fatal officer-involved shooting Monday.

The shooting occurred around 10:50 a.m. Monday at the 1800 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard. Christopher K. Sales was fatally shot by an Independence police officer after he allegedly attempted to flee officers in a stolen vehicle.

Independence police stressed that the driver of the vehicle pictured above is not a suspect in the case. A release said police are just trying to interview anyone who witnessed the incident.

The truck appears to be an older model Toyota with a red front end and gray bed.

Anyone with any information about the vehicle is asked to call Independence Police Department at (816) 325-7777 or the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.