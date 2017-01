RAYTOWN, Mo. - Raytown police say a Kansas City man was shot and killed in a parking lot late Saturday night.

Dominque D. Byers, 23, has been identified as the man killed in the shooting.

Police say officers responded to a shots-fired call at 11:20 p.m. Saturday at the 6600 block of Blue Ridge Blue Blvd. Officials say Byers was found in a parking lot and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call TIPS Hotline, at 816-474-8477 (TIPS.)

