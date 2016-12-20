KCK man sentenced to 30 years for armed bank robbery

41 Action News Staff
3:19 PM, Dec 20, 2016
3:28 PM, Dec 20, 2016

Gary Jordan, 40, is facing 30 years in prison after he admitted to robbing a bank at gunpoint then leading police on a chase with a 19-month-old child in the car.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Gary Jordan, 40, is facing 30 years in prison after he admitted to robbing a bank at gunpoint and then leading police on a chase with a 19-month-old child in the car.

Jordan pled guilty to one count of bank robbery, one count of brandishing a firearm during a robbery and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. 

Jordan says he and Jacob L. Smith, 19, robbed the First National Bank in Stillwell, Kansas at gunpoint. They then led police on a 25-minute chase with Danille Morris, 27, and her child in the car. A release from U.S. District Attorney Tom Beall says Smith fired at officers six times from the car.

Their car eventually overturned on a sharp turn and all three were arrested.

Morris and Smith's sentencing is set for January. 

