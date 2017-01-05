KCK police look for man possibly connected to homicide

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Kansas City, Kansas police are looking for a man possibly connected to a December 24, 2016 homicide.

On Christmas Eve, police responded to a reported shooting in the 2000 block of North 56th Terrace. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from gunshot wounds in a residence.

Police are asking for help to find Tyrone Hamilton, 23. The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office has issued a first-degree murder warrant in the case.

Police said Hamilton also has a warrant for felon in possession of a firearm. He should be considered armed and dangerous so do not approach.

Anyone with information about Hamilton or the shooting is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

------