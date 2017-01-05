KCK police look for man possibly connected to homicide

41 Action News Staff
4:20 PM, Jan 5, 2017

KCK police are asking for help to find Tyrone Hamilton. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Kansas City, Kansas police are looking for a man possibly connected to a December 24, 2016 homicide.

On Christmas Eve, police responded to a reported shooting in the 2000 block of North 56th Terrace. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from gunshot wounds in a residence.

Police are asking for help to find Tyrone Hamilton, 23. The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office has issued a first-degree murder warrant in the case.

Police said Hamilton also has a warrant for felon in possession of a firearm. He should be considered armed and dangerous so do not approach.

Anyone with information about Hamilton or the shooting is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

------

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top