KCK police looking for 2 suspects in multiple armed robberies

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Kansas City, Kan. police are asking for help identifying two people involved in three aggravated robberies over the last few weeks.

Authorities say they committed armed robberies at a 7-Eleven on 47th Street and a Dollar Tree at 42nd Street on Dec. 20 in KCK. They are also believed to have committed another armed robbery at a Dollar General on Metropolitan Avenue in KCK on Dec. 27.

On suspect is described as a black man in his 30s (pictured above). He is between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slim build and full beard. He is believed to be armed with a handgun.

The second suspect is a black female.

They are believed to be driving a newer model, light-colored 4-door sedan.

Anyone with any information on the suspects is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

