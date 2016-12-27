KCK police looking for 2 suspects in multiple armed robberies

41 Action News Staff
2:29 PM, Dec 27, 2016

Kansas City, Kan. police are asking for help identifying two people involved in three aggravated robberies over the last few weeks.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Kansas City, Kan. police are asking for help identifying two people involved in three aggravated robberies over the last few weeks. 

Authorities say they committed armed robberies at a 7-Eleven on 47th Street and a Dollar Tree at 42nd Street on Dec. 20 in KCK. They are also believed to have committed another armed robbery at a Dollar General on Metropolitan Avenue in KCK on Dec. 27. 

On suspect is described as a black man in his 30s (pictured above). He is between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slim build and full beard. He is believed to be armed with a handgun.

The second suspect is a black female. 

They are believed to be driving a newer model, light-colored 4-door sedan.

Anyone with any information on the suspects is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). 

Brian Abel can be reached at brian.abel@kshb.com. 

