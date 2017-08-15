Man charged in deadly shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A man arrested Saturday was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the deadly shooting of Anthony Clark.

Eric Womack, 30, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court records, Clark was found shot to death in a vehicle near Independence Avenue and Lawndale on July 21.

On July 25, Spring Hill, Kansas police told detectives someone had contacted them with information in regard to the homicide.

One person told police they heard Womack confess to the killing. According to court documents, the witness said Womack and others went to Kansas City to buy drugs.

Court documents say Osawatomie, Kansas police told detectives someone contacted them with information about the homicide. The person told detectives Womack confessed to killing a man at a car wash in Kansas City. They said Womack told them he and a woman had planned to rob Clark, but Womack shot Clark after he grabbed the woman.

A third witness said they saw Womack shoot the victim and then flee on foot.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000 cash.