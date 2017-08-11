Pizza delivery driver's car stolen during delivery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A pizza delivery driver's car was stolen in the northland Wednesday while he was delivering a pizza.

Spencer Miller is a student at Evangel University in Springfield. He was delivering pizzas to make some extra money for school.

"The whole deal was a set-up," said Miller.

He said the people at the house where he was delivering the pizza never ordered a pizza.

"I left the keys in the car and the car running because it seems like a nice neighborhood, and the door was closed to my car,” Miller said.

Police found his car early Friday morning and had it towed. On Friday afternoon, Miller went to look at his car. The keys are missing and one of the license plates was removed.

He said he will have to have another key made so it could be a couple days before he gets to take his car home.

Miller also said he does not plan to deliver any more pizzas; he plans to find a new line of work.