Police investigate triple homicide in KCMO overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City police are investigating after a triple homicide overnight.

Before 1 a.m., officers were called to the 7100 block of Monroe on a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found three men injured inside a car that was parked in front of a home. The Kansas City Fire Department responded and declared all three victims dead at the scene.

A woman told 41 Action News she was related to two of the victims. She said two of the victims were brothers and they were in their 20s. She said the third victim was a friend.

Some neighbors woke up to gunshots around 1 a.m.

"Enormous, thunderous gunshots. I don't know, what is it a backfire or was it a regular pistol? I just know that it was something hard and something impactful," said Anthony Thompson.

Thompson said he walks his son to school each morning, just past where the shooting happened.

"This is not a norm. I have been living here 49 years. This is not normal, know what I mean? Forty-nine years we've never had a triple homicide," said Thompson.

Police also taped off a house on Askew that backs up next to the property. At this point it is unclear if it has anything to do with the investigation.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information on this triple homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.