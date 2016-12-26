KANSAS CITY, Mo. - UPDATE 12/26/2016 4:30PM: Police are investigating after a shooting victim was dropped off at a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to Research Medical Center at about 2:40 p.m. Monday. He reportedly has at least one gunshot wound to the face.

Grandview police say they received reports at about 2:20 p.m. that gunshots were heard in the area of 129th Street and Craig Avenue. Shell casings were found at the scene.

Officials believe the shooting happened at Green Field Village Apartments in Grandview, Mo.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Kansas City TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

-----