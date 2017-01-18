Shooting suspect in standoff with KCMO police

41 Action News Staff
7:22 PM, Jan 17, 2017
50 mins ago

Police found a woman seriously injured inside a vehicle at the 2500 block of Lister Avenue.

KSHB
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - UPDATE 1/17/2017 7:50PM: Police say the woman found shot inside her vehicle has died. 

ORIGINAL STORY 1/17/2017 7:22PM:

Police say a shooting victim was found seriously injured inside a vehicle at the 2500 block of Lister Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. 

The man police believed to have shot her is currently in a standoff with police and refusing to come out of a house on the same block. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

