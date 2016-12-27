Surveillance video shows thief stealing from KCMO dealership

Belinda Post
5:50 AM, Dec 27, 2016
6:06 AM, Dec 27, 2016

41 Action News obtained video surveillance of someone ransacking and stealing from a car shop at 44th and Prospect.

KSHB
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - 41 Action News obtained video surveillance of someone ransacking and stealing from a car shop at 44th and Prospect.

The owner at Davis Motors is hoping whoever is responsible for this crime will be caught so further vandalism and thefts may be avoided.

The man running the shop said things were stolen from inside the office. The shed was also broken into and two tires were stolen.

"It doesn't shake me as far as being in business or staying here," explained Terrell Davis, president of Davis Motors.

Davis said he has filed a police report.

If you have any information you are asked to call police 816-474-8477.

-------

 

 

Belinda Post can be reached at belinda.post@kshb.com.

Follow her on Twitter

Connect on Facebook

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top