Thieves target 2 Johnson County Walgreens stores overnight

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Burglars targeted a Walgreens store in both Overland Park and Olathe early Tuesday morning.

Police were first called to the Walgreens at 127th and Pflumm around 1:45 a.m. after a ‘smash and grab’ was reported.

The Walgreens overnight crime spree continued on at 151st & Black Bob in Olathe, leaving a smashed pharmacy drive-thru window behind. pic.twitter.com/8c5ROn4LoI — Jason Gould (@OvernightPhotog) December 20, 2016

The thieves broke into the store through the front glass doors. They also broke the pharmacy window, but authorities say the suspects got scared and fled the scene before police arrived.

Officials believe the suspects then traveled to the Walgreens at 151st and Blackbob and broke into that store.

Two black men smashed through the pharmacy window and crawled through, while a third man waited in the car.

The suspects are described as tall and slender, dressed in all black.

They pried open a pharmacy cabinet and took pills, but police couldn't say how many or what kind.

The three were seen leaving in a small, silver, newer-model SUV.

Olathe police spokesperson Sgt. Logan Bonney said the suspects appear to be the same in the Overland Park robbery, but they're continuing to review the surveillance footage.

Bonney said the suspects left evidence behind, but would not say what it is.

Authorities are currently reviewing surveillance video from both store locations.

If you have any information about this case, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

