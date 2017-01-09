Two in custody after police chase in Kansas City, Kansas

41 Action News Staff
6:32 PM, Jan 8, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Two people are in custody after a police chase in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police say the Kansas Highway Patrol attempted to pull over a vehicle but it refused to stop. During the chase, the suspects hit a police cruiser. The officer inside the vehicle was not injured. 

The chase ended near 47th Street and Steele Road. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

----

 

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Like 41 Action News on Facebook:

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top