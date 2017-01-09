Two in custody after police chase in Kansas City, Kansas

Clear
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Two people are in custody after a police chase in Kansas City, Kansas.
Police say the Kansas Highway Patrol attempted to pull over a vehicle but it refused to stop. During the chase, the suspects hit a police cruiser. The officer inside the vehicle was not injured.
The chase ended near 47th Street and Steele Road.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
