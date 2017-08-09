Video shows armed robbery at Raytown gas station

RAYTOWN, Mo. - Raytown police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery at a convenience store.

The Phillips 66 at 8711 East 87th Street in Raytown, Missouri was robbed at about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Surveillance video released by Raytown police shows a man entering the store and forcing his way into a glass enclosure protecting the cashier. The cashier was knocked to the ground in the process.

As the suspect attempts to leave, the cashier activated the automated front door locks and locked him in the enclosure. The suspect fired his gun at the glass doors multiple times in an attempt to escape but eventually had to smash the glass with his shoulder to get out of the building. He was last seen heading south from the store.

He escaped with money and a bucket of condoms.

Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to call Raytown police or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.