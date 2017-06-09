Kansas City volleyball club heads to national championship

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - In the next few weeks, over 150 girls from the Kansas City metro area will head to the USA Volleyball Junior National Championships.

The Dynasty Volleyball Academy, located in Kansas City, Kansas had 15 of their teams selected by USA Volleyball to compete in Minneapolis at the end of June.

"It's a pretty difficult process, and we just happened to be blessed that things were falling our way," Bryon Larson, Director of the Dynasty Club said.

Only about 10 percent of teams in the nation make it to the Junior National Championships, but the Dynasty team has definitely got what it takes.

"Just a lot of training, a lot of grit and a lot of heart," Larson said.

Some girls on the club team have been there before.

"It doesn't happen to everyone, and it's like a once in lifetime thing for a lot of people so it's cool to go more than once," Lillie Sullivan said.

For others, this is their first time going to the tournament.

"I'm expecting it to be really ruff so we're going to have to play like our life depended on it," said Lillian Holden.

The club has been around for eight years and with three national titles already under their belt, they’re setting their goals high, in hopes of bringing home another trophy.

"Oh yea, we're going for gold, we want to win," team Members Kristin Kaufman and Kate Brown said.

"Over the whole season we've been wanting to win a tournament, like a big one and get a gold ball, so hopefully we get that this time," Annabelle Manning said.

But most of all, the girls are ready to play and make sure their competitors don’t forget where the Dynasty girls come from.

"It feels great because everyone you know is here, and you know you're doing it for them too, not just your team and your family but you're doing it for your whole city," Sullivan said.

The USAV Junior National Championships will be held June 25- July 4. .