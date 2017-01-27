Faith Academy students were honored at KC City Hall for starting an aquaponic tower garden

Faith Academy students honored - Faith Academy students at Harvest Church in the Northland were honored Thursday at City Hall in downtown Kansas City. They received a proclamation from Mayor Sly James commending them for starting and maintaining an Aquaponic Tower Garden.

Tending the garden helps the students learn about science, engineering and agriculture. It's also an exercise in growing healthy foods and eating healthy. Students have also donated much of the food to people in need.

First District Councilwoman Heather Hall also presented the Faith Academy students with a $500 check from the City Council.

Donna Houpe, Education Administrator and co-pastor of Harvest Church accepted the check. Several City Council members praised the students and staff at Faith Academy for their excellent work.

