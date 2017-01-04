Explosion at Grandview business may have been caused by ammunition

The release states that firefighters went into defensive mode when they arrived at the scene because of reports of ammunition in the building. Firefighters reported at least a dozen explosions and say they heard the constant "pops" of ammunition going off.
Grandview Fire Chief Ron Graham says officials likely won't be able to get into the building Tuesday night. Graham says there may still be gunpowder inside the building and is worried about further explosions.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Dozens of viewers from across the metro reported hearing explosions Tuesday night.
The explosions came from a Grandview, Mo, business near U.S. 49 Highway and 149th Street.
The business is believed to be J.W.'s Lawn and Garden Equipment. Viewers from as far as Overland Park, Kan. and Lee's Summit, Mo. reported hearing or feeling the explosion.
According to the City of Grandview Twitter account, there was a massive explosion at the business followed by a series of smaller explosions. Ammunition inside the building might have caused the explosions.
Fire crews are on the scene but waiting to go inside for their safety. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been called into investigate