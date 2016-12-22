Gov. Brownback "not rethinking" campus gun law despite opposition

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - State law will soon allow guns on college campuses in Kansas. One lawmaker is making it her mission to reverse the law before it takes effect.

"It is not the governor's choice to revisit it or not, it is the people’s,” said Senate-elect Barbara Bollier, a republican from Mission Hills.

Bollier is upset with Governor Brownback’s recent comments about “not rethinking the law.”

RELATED: Faculty, regent staff, students protest concealed carry law at KU

She’s teamed up with Senator Tom Hawk of Manhattan to write a bill that would repeal the current campus carry law. They’re still working on a final draft.

“The goal is to get it so students, faculty, parents of students and people of Kansas have a choice in this matter,” she explained.

As the law is written now, all public universities will have to allow guns inside its buildings.

That means it will be legal to conceal and carry gun in classrooms, libraries, arenas and dorms.

RELATED: KU makes changes to security plans for sporting events in 2017

The law was met with opposition from several major schools, including the University of Kansas and Kansas State University. Multiple police departments have also voiced concerns.

Bollier doesn’t believe the law is a one-size-fits-all, and fears the worst if guns are allowed in certain facilities, like the University of Kansas Medical Center,

"I would challenge him (Governor Brownback) to have the same attitude on this issue as he's had on many others, and not to be selective for just what meets his own needs,” she added.

Lawmakers return to Topeka on January 9th.

-----

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Follow @41ActionNews

Like 41 Action News on Facebook: