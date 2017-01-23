How to set attainable milestones in order to hit health goals

PARKVILLE, Mo. - Forget about resolutions!

At the Y, it’s all about goals!

Resolutions are, all too often, made to be broken.

A goal is always there…patiently waiting for you to make the effort.

This morning at the Parkville YMCA, Healthy Living expert, Stephanie Roth, got us in step with attainable milestones as we work our way through 2017.

Put simply: Get A Move On!

Just moving around for ten minutes a day, three days a week is good start.

Eventually, you will find a method…walking, swimming, classes…that you like and, then, you’re on your way to a healthier lifestyle.

Senior Living Expert, Kathy Armitage, urges older folks to start with something low-key like simple yoga and stretching classes.

Also, stay upright! Don’t fall.

If that sounds like obvious advice, bear in mind that statistics show more people fall in Missouri than any other state.

The reasons why may have more to do with how the Show-Me State collects data than the overall grace of the population.

In any case, Kathy says that if you feel yourself taking a tumble try to relax…fall on the fleshy parts….get any discomfort checked out by professionals.

And, do not take any chances if you fall and hit your head. See a doctor.

------

Joel Nichols can be reached at joel.nichols@kclive.tv.

Follow him on Twitter

Follow @joelkclive

Connect on Facebook