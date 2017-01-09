Motivation Monday: Getting healthy at Bodyfit KC in Midtown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The building at the corner of 38th and Main is green in a couple of different ways.

First of all, for many years, it was a bank dealing with the green stuff.

Now, it is a workout spot equipped with solar panels and doing things in a very “green” way. BodyFit is also all about recycling.

Taking an old, unused former bank and turning it into a multi-level exercise destination.

Upstairs, where there used to be smoke-filled offices, there is now a room devoted to Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, a peaceful place for yoga and a private space for personal training.

Downstairs, on the street level, group classes keep things moving from before the sun comes up to after dark.

You can see the bank’s safe there and, inside it, there are some unopened safety deposit boxes.

In this old financial institution, you can still make an important investment: in your own health and well-being.

