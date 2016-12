Barbara Glenn was shot on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016 in the 6000 block of West 78th Terrace in Prairie Village, Kansas.

Prairie Village police officers were sent to a home to check on the welfare of two residents.

When officers entered the home they found the victim, Glenn, and the suspect, Richard Glenn, had suffered gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.